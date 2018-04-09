Artex Coin Hits Market Cap of $37,656.00 (ATX)

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Artex Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Artex Coin has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Artex Coin has a total market capitalization of $37,656.00 and $25.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Artex Coin

Artex Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. Artex Coin’s official website is www.atxcoin.org.

Artex Coin Coin Trading

Artex Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Artex Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artex Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artex Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artex Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.