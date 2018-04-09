Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,171.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo set a $78.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $802,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 176,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,306,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,501,938. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

