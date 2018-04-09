Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) PT Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.30. 148,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,782. The firm has a market cap of $1,390.73, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig T. Monaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $1,028,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,688. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

