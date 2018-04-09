Asch Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.88 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Asch coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00006666 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, OEX, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Asch has a market cap of $41.88 million and approximately $799,646.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Asch has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global. Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io.

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

