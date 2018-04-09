AsiaCoin (AC) Hits Market Cap of $5.41 Million

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, AsiaCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AsiaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. AsiaCoin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $371.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000394 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 1,411,425,372 coins. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AsiaCoin is www.thecoin.asia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first year stake interest set at a high 100% – whcih subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no premine. “

AsiaCoin Coin Trading

AsiaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AsiaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AsiaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

