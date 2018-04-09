Resinco Capital Partners (LON:ARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.42% from the company’s previous close.

LON ARS traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 11.88 ($0.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. Resinco Capital Partners has a one year low of GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 15 ($0.21).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Resinco Capital Partners (ARS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/asiamet-resources-limited-com-ars-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Resinco Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resinco Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.