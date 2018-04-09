Aspen Group (ASPU) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.50

Media coverage about Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) has trended positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.384938041461 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,570. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.51, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 million. equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Aspen Group from $9.60 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aspen Group (ASPU) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.50” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/aspen-group-aspu-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-50.html.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.