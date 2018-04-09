Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.38

News coverage about Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) has trended positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.8500287240988 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPU shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Aspen Group from $9.60 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Aspen Group stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.50, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.75. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 million. equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Aspen University Inc (Aspen), is dedicated to provide the education experiences taught by professors. Aspen offers approximately two monthly payment programs, a monthly payment plan in which students make payments every month over a fixed period (36, 39 or 72 months depending on the degree program) and a monthly installment plan in which students pay over three monthly installments (day 1, day 31 and day 61 after the start of each course).

