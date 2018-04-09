Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 156,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,955. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,675.26, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 8,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $626,184.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $2,059,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,416 shares in the company, valued at $19,171,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock worth $3,929,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 59.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

