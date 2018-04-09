Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,206,637 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the February 28th total of 2,828,124 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,592,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3,686.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, insider David L. Stein sold 15,400 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $391,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $931,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $191,887.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at $662,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,018 shares of company stock worth $3,633,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,369.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/associated-banc-corp-asb-short-interest-update-updated.html.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.