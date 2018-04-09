AstraZeneca (AZN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AstraZeneca’s newer drugs like Tagrisso and Brilinta should keep contributing to the top line while several launches are underway across each of the therapeutic areas Oncology, CV metabolism and Respiratory. However, AstraZeneca’s core products like Nexium, Seroquel and Crestor are facing generic competition, which is hurting sales. Sales in the diabetes franchise are declining due to intense pricing pressure and competition from market share. Rising competition in the immuno-oncology market is a significant concern. Sales of another important respiratory drug, Symbicort, are declining due to significant pricing pressure on the ICS/LABA class. AstraZeneca is looking to return to growth by 2018 as patent expirations have been hurting its growth since 2010. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.73. 466,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $89,715.17, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/astrazeneca-azn-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.