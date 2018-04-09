AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Outperform Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 5,600 ($79.15) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($80.57) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($84.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 5,500 ($77.74) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($74.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,224.70 ($73.85).

Shares of LON:AZN traded down GBX 12 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,995 ($70.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,260 ($60.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,520 ($78.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 133.60 ($1.89) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $68.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,846 ($68.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,110.90 ($28,425.30).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

