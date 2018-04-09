Astro Price Up 12.2% This Week (ASTRO)

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Astro has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Astro token can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00020218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astro has a market cap of $4.48 million and $4,024.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00757310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00174395 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053475 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Astro

Astro’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital. The official website for Astro is astronaut.capital. The official message board for Astro is medium.com/astronaut-capital. Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap.

Buying and Selling Astro

Astro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Astro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astro must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.