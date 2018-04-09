Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASUR. Barrington Research set a $20.00 price objective on Asure Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Asure Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Asure Software stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.31, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

