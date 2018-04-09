Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact At Home (NYSE:HOME) Share Price

Media stories about At Home (NYSE:HOME) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. At Home earned a news impact score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.9145662005325 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of HOME traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,633. At Home has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2,041.75, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $293.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.23 million. At Home had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. analysts expect that At Home will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of At Home in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of At Home in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of At Home in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of At Home in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

In other At Home news, insider Mary Jane Broussard sold 10,000 shares of At Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 29,719 shares of At Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $943,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,560,227 shares of company stock valued at $219,425,844 in the last ninety days. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden décor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments.

