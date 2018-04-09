Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15). research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $613,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,208.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchall G. Clark sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $897,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,324 shares of company stock worth $11,379,838 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

