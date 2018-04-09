Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in athenahealth were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in athenahealth in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in athenahealth by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in athenahealth by 83.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of athenahealth by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of athenahealth by 124.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATHN stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.49. 251,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,210. The company has a market cap of $5,564.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. athenahealth, Inc has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.48. athenahealth had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. athenahealth’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that athenahealth, Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other athenahealth news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.04 per share, for a total transaction of $507,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.69, for a total value of $613,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,359,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,555 shares of company stock worth $6,682,463. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded athenahealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on athenahealth in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on athenahealth in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on athenahealth from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. athenahealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.35.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

