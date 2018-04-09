Head-To-Head Review: Atkore International Group (ATKR) & Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Atkore International Group (NYSE: ATKR) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atkore International Group and Digital Ally, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digital Ally 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atkore International Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.32%. Digital Ally has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Atkore International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore International Group and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group 5.97% 26.99% 8.34% Digital Ally -80.08% -195.04% -64.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atkore International Group and Digital Ally’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group $1.50 billion 0.80 $84.63 million $1.27 14.84 Digital Ally $16.58 million 0.98 -$12.71 million ($2.19) -1.05

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Digital Ally on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S. Through the electrical raceway segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company’s electrical raceway segment products include electrical conduit, armored cable, cable trays, mounting systems and fittings. Through the MP&S segment, it provides products and services that frame, support and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment and systems in electrical, industrial and construction applications. The Company’s MP&S segment products include metal framing products and in-line galvanized mechanical tube.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car, digital audio/video system that is integrated into a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; VuLink, a system that provides law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from various vantage points; hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; and a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use in motorcycles, ATV's, and boats. The company's digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products also comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; Laser Ally, a hand-held laser speed detection device; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. The company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

