Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. FIG Partners upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 6,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $120,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 26,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

