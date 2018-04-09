Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, COO D Michael Kramer sold 14,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $249,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $6,807,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 179,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

