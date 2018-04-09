Atmos Price Reaches $0.0509 (ATMS)

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Atmos has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $9,399.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atmos has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Atmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00197790 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000461 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Atmos Profile

Atmos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,472,891 coins and its circulating supply is 100,472,891 coins. The official message board for Atmos is medium.com/@thenovusphere. Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere. Atmos’ official website is novusphere.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Advanced File Index (“AFIX”) combines the advantages both the IPFS and the Novusphere blockchain-based database, using the latter as a database layer for the content content on the IPFS p2p network. This database allows Novus to build an advanced index for any files that exist in the IPFS network and provides metadata for each file. Atmos, a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency, is the native value token in the Novusphere blockchain and will be used to pay for content rating, content request, dispute resolution and gateway advertisement of the Novusphere AFIX. “

Buying and Selling Atmos

Atmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Atmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atmos must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.