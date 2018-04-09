ATN (ATN) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $88,322.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004674 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, BigONE and AEX. During the last week, ATN has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00768115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00174586 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052683 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,288,966 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Allcoin and BigONE. It is not possible to purchase ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

