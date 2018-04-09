ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATNI. Sidoti raised ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ATN International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

ATNI stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $973.38, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.48. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $497,244.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,017.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard Q. Slap sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 44.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

