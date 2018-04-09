AT&T (NYSE:T) Position Lowered by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $218,732.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.01 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

