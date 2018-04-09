AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 58.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 247,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Barbara Oil Co. raised its position in AT&T by 50.0% in the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in AT&T by 93.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,979,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

