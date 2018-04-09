AT&T (T) Shares Bought by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

AT&T stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

