aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

