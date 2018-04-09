AudioCoin Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1,110.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00715798 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006662 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000614 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001705 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00097762 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00031008 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 864,858,014 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

