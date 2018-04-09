Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Achieves $269.94 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Augur has a total market cap of $269.94 million and $3.37 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $24.54 or 0.00364749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gatehub, Kraken and Mr. Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00767529 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00176440 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054950 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, Livecoin, RippleFox, IDEX, BigONE, Cobinhood, Liqui, Bittrex, Gatehub, Qryptos, Radar Relay, Abucoins, Upbit, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Gatecoin, HitBTC, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Kraken and Mr. Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.