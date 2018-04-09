Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00013806 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, ISX, YoBit and Cryptopia. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $9,257.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000784 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00022038 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 8,658,139 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ISX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

