Goldman Sachs Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Aurubis (NDA)

Goldman Sachs set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.20 ($92.84).

NDA traded down €2.14 ($2.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €67.26 ($83.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €56.64 ($69.93) and a 1 year high of €86.80 ($107.16).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

