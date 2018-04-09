Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.36) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.65) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.66) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($7.35) to GBX 360 ($5.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 390 ($5.51) to GBX 370 ($5.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.71 ($5.76).

LON AUTO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 348.80 ($4.93). 2,092,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445 ($6.29).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

