Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Share Price

Media stories about Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Autohome earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 46.6443014819462 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,658. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,423.10, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, include automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, and photos and video clips; automobile library, which includes a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user forums and user generated content.

