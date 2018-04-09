Autoliv (ALV) Stake Raised by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $146.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12,752.85, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $96.08 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $40,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.48.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

