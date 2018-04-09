Morgan Stanley Raises AutoNation (AN) Price Target to $57.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

NYSE AN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 650,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,740. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4,267.10, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,426,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 160,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,683,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 248,512 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,878,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,427,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 44.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after acquiring an additional 269,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/autonation-an-pt-raised-to-57-00-updated-updated-updated.html.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.