AutoZone (AZO) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $750.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $670.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2018 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $819.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $710.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $675.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AutoZone to a buy rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $758.72.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $620.36 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $491.13 and a 12 month high of $797.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79. The stock has a market cap of $16,905.43, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.75 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 48.81 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, insider James C. Griffith sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $794.70, for a total value of $993,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.37, for a total value of $577,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,631.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,129,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,415,000 after acquiring an additional 318,764 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,811,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,122,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 162,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/autozone-azo-upgraded-at-wedbush.html.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.