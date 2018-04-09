AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $13.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings of $13.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $12.44 and the highest is $13.69. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $11.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $49.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.86 to $51.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $57.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.22 to $61.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $710.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AutoZone from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $810.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $675.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.28.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $637.02. The company had a trading volume of 389,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,359.43, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $491.13 and a 1-year high of $797.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James C. Griffith sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $794.70, for a total value of $993,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.78, for a total value of $7,820,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,863.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $12,654,340 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in AutoZone by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $6,052,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in AutoZone by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of October 27, 2016, the Company operated through 6,029 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

