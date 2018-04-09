Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Broadcom from $100.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,332. Broadcom has a one year low of $208.44 and a one year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $94,008.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.95%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $48,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 9,396 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total transaction of $2,441,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,376,429 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemical Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 83,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 220,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/avago-technologies-general-ip-singapore-pte-avgo-now-covered-by-wells-fargo-updated-updated-updated.html.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.