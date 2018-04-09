Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the lowest is $4.75. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. reported earnings of $3.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. will report full year earnings of $19.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.71 to $20.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.78 to $22.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte..

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Vetr cut Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.34 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

Shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock opened at $242.48 on Friday. Avago Technologies General IP has a twelve month low of $208.44 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,599.15, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $2,441,174.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $823,857.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,675 shares of company stock valued at $24,127,129 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/avago-technologies-general-ip-singapore-pte-ltd-avgo-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-4-77-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.