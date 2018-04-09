Aviva (AVVIY) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Aviva (OTCMKTS: AVVIY) is one of 38 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aviva to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aviva and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aviva $63.97 billion $1.93 billion 10.32 Aviva Competitors $22.37 billion $1.24 billion 15.87

Aviva has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Aviva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aviva and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviva N/A N/A N/A Aviva Competitors 4.44% 4.85% 0.81%

Volatility and Risk

Aviva has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviva’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Aviva pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Aviva pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aviva and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviva 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aviva Competitors 317 1121 1510 82 2.45

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Aviva’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviva has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Aviva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aviva peers beat Aviva on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies. Its general and health insurance products comprise personal lines of insurance products, such as motor, household, travel, and creditor insurance; commercial lines of insurance products, including fleet, liability, and commercial property insurance; health insurance products consisting of private health, income protection, and personal accident products, as well as various corporate healthcare insurance products; and insurance for corporate and specialty risks. In addition, the company offers asset management services to third-party investors. It sells its products through a range of distribution channels, including direct sales force, intermediaries, corporate partnerships, bancassurance, and joint ventures, as well as through the telephone and Internet. The company was formerly known as CGNU plc and changed its name to Aviva plc in July 2002. Aviva plc was founded in 1696 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.