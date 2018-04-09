Avon Products Inc (AVP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Avon Products posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVP shares. Bank of America downgraded Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Avon Products in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Avon Products from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $2.00 price objective on Avon Products and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Avon Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 904,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Avon Products by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 57,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 2,418,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,145. The company has a market cap of $1,241.85, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Avon Products has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

