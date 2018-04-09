Axa Increases Holdings in Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

AXA increased its holdings in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. AXA owned approximately 0.25% of Q2 worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Q2 by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $1,947,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,951.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,963 shares of company stock valued at $15,862,722. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 237,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,681. Q2 Holdings has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

