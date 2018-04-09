Axa Takes $658,000 Position in Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

AXA purchased a new stake in Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,198 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Luis sold 123,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $6,191,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,551 shares of company stock worth $7,020,158. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,947.76, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

