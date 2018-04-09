Axa Has $223.30 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AXA cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,770 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of AXA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AXA owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $223,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.48. 6,394,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $120.95 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $343,679.78, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/axa-sells-245770-shares-of-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.