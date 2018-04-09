Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axalta Coating Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.3739439434493 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. 636,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,398. The stock has a market cap of $7,919.43, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 82,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $2,535,671.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 323,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,813.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 64,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $2,115,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,605.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,688 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,157. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

