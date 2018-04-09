aXpire Market Cap Hits $7.28 Million (AXP)

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. aXpire has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $17,094.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aXpire has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aXpire token can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

aXpire Token Profile

aXpire’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire. The official website for aXpire is axpire.io. aXpire’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

aXpire Token Trading

aXpire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase aXpire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aXpire must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aXpire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

