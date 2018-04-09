Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,459,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain.

