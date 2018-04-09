B2B 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $267,201.00 (B2B)

B2B (CURRENCY:B2B) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One B2B token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005995 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Token Store. B2B has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $267,201.00 worth of B2B was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, B2B has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00744062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00178000 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

B2B Profile

B2B launched on September 13th, 2017. B2B’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,563,024 tokens. The official website for B2B is www.b2bx.pro. B2B’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net.

Buying and Selling B2B

B2B can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit, CoinExchange, Tidex, Kuna and Token Store. It is not presently possible to buy B2B directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B2B must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B2B using one of the exchanges listed above.

