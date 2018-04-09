Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($50.62) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a €36.10 ($44.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.25 ($49.69).

FRA:DWNI traded up €0.38 ($0.47) on Friday, reaching €38.36 ($47.36). The stock had a trading volume of 522,041 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($47.02).

