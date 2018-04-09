Baader Bank Analysts Give Duerr (DUE) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Societe Generale set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €112.00 ($138.27) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($158.02) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.25 ($138.58).

ETR DUE opened at €86.94 ($107.33) on Friday. Duerr has a 52-week low of €76.69 ($94.68) and a 52-week high of €120.55 ($148.83).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and offers hardware and software solutions in the area of paint shop technology, as well as software for networking and controlling production systems.

